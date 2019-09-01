Kevin Hart suffers ‘major back injuries’ after car crash

MALIBU, Calif. (NBC News) — Actor Kevin Hart suffered major back injuries after a car crash in Malibu, California, early Sunday morning.

A man named Jared Black was behind the wheel of Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, with Hart and another passenger in the vehicle when it rolled into a ditch at about 12:45 a.m. local time, the California Highway Patrol confirmed to NBC News. Black lost control of the muscle car while driving on Mulholland Highway.

He and the other passenger, identified as Rebecca Broxterman, were trapped inside. Hart and Black suffered “major back injuries” and were taken to nearby hospitals, according to the highway patrol.

