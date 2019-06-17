KFDX/KJTL volunteers for 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) In celebration of the anniversary of our company, Nexstar Broadcasting, more than 100 other stations in the Nexstar family will be out in their communities to give back for our annual Founder’s Day of Caring.

This year we will be working on exhibits at the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights, the Museum of North Texas History and the Kemp Center for the Arts, and hope this inspires you to look for ways to give back too.

Last year, more than 3,600 Nexstar employees nationwide participated and donated more than 13,000 hours of elbow grease and raising more than $190,000 dollars.