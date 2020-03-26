1  of  3
Breaking News
10th case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) confirmed in Wichita County WF City Council updates emergency order, no shelter in place plan yet Wichita CO. COVID-19 (coronavirus) patient recovers
1  of  25
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Kids & coronavirus: How to avoid going stir-crazy

News
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — The work and school-from-home lifestyle suddenly thrust onto many families due to the coronavirus outbreak has tensions running high for some.

For households going stir-crazy, experts say the best thing to do is get moving.

You can relieve cabin fever with a trip to the park or even the backyard.

For more high-tech options, kids can “game-ify” exercise with the Ring Fit adventure for Nintendo Switch.

“It recognizes your movement, it has a bit of tension to it, so you’re going to totally forget you’re working out until you start sweating,” says Toy Insider’s Marissa DiBartolo.

You should also balance out time spent online with some screen-free toys.

Experts say giving everyone their own space and tuning out distractions can make school and work time more productive.

“I recommend getting a pair of headphones, noise canceling if you can, and pumping in a white noise app,” says Suzanne Kantra of Techlicious.

“Coffitivity” plays the ambient sounds of cafe to help you concentrate while most real cafes are closed for social distancing.

Above all, plan out your days ahead of time.

“Creating a schedule Monday through Friday is very important,” Kantra says.

And stick to it, especially bedtime, to make the transition easier when school is back in session.

Read more: https://on.today.com/3an1Ns3

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News