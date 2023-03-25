WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls took advantage of the beautiful weather to host its annual Easter egg hunt!

But before kiddos gathered eggs, they got a chance to take pictures with the Easter Bunny and have fun with other activities such as a bounce house, obstacle course, and more.

About 15,000 eggs filled with candy and toys filled the sports complex fields. Eggs were distributed between three fields so kids in different age groups could hunt for eggs.

Some hunters were excited to be a part of this annual event.

‘I’m trying to get some candy and win some prizes,” Che Martinez said. “It feels really great. I have been on an Easter egg hunt but not one of these before.”

“There’s an Easter egg hunt over here by the QT,” Sam Villers said. “A lot of these kids here are excited and I’m excited too.”

The event was free to the public.