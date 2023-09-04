WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kiel fire in the northwest end of Wichita Falls continues to burn and has reportedly spread across 500 acres, as of Monday evening, September 4, 2023.

According to officials with Burkburnett Public Safety, the grass fire is currently 45 percent contained. No structure loss has been reported at this time.

According to officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service, dozers and engine crews remain engaged in building the containment line, and air tankers have been working to spread fire retardant across the affected region.

Officials with Burkburnett Public Safety said there is no threat to Burkburnett at this time, though the smell of smoke can be expected to linger for several hours.

According to fire officials, three firefighters sustained minor injuries, but no serious injuries have been reported.

To view live updates on the Kiel fire’s containment, visit the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer.