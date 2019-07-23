Killing of couple in Canada may be linked to missing teens and another death, police say

SURREY, British Columbia — The separate discoveries of three bodies and a burning car with missing occupants are shaking rural northern British Columbia.

Canadian police said Monday they were searching for two men whose burning car was discovered on Friday about 30 miles south of Dease Lake. During that investigation, they found an unidentified body a little over a mile from the car.

It’s about 300 miles, along remote highways, from the spot where anAustralian and his American girlfriend were shot dead a week ago.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said the cases could be linked.

Police acknowledged in a news release that “there are growing community concerns about the ongoing homicide investigations in northern B.C.”

“This is unusual. I know people want to put a link between all of these crimes, but at this point we don’t have anything to link them,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cpl. Chris Manseau said.

“But is its very unusual for that area, especially in such a remote area.”

Police said the burned vehicle belonged to 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, both of Port Alberni, British Columbia.

The two were traveling to Whitehorse in the Yukon to look for work and had not been in contact with their families for the past few days, police said. There is no cellphone coverage in many parts of the region. Police said it was not clear why they returned to British Columbia and were driving south.

In this composite sketch released by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the man is said to have been speaking with Lucas on Highway 97 on the evening of Sunday July 14, 2019.Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Police said they were still working to identify the male body that was found nearby the burnt-out vehicle, determine the cause of death and whether there was any connection with the two missing men.

But they did confirm that the body they found was not that of either of the missing teens. Police released a sketch and are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who they described in his 50s and 60s with a heavy build with a grey beard and grey hair.

Dease Lake is about 300 miles from where 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler and his 24-year-old American girlfriend Chynna Deese were found shot dead along the Alaska Highway near Liard Hot Springs.

Police released a composite sketch of a person of interest who a witness said was seen talking to Fowler on the side the road. The man has a beard with darker skin and was driving an older model Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black stripe on the hood

Fowler, the son of a chief inspector with the New South Wales Police Department, was living in British Columbia and Deese was visiting him.

“I may be an experienced police officer but today I’m standing here as the father of the murder victim,” Fowler’s father, Stephen said at a news conference in Surrey, British Columbia.

“We are just distraught. This has torn apart two families. Our son Lucas was having the time of his life traveling the world. He met a beautiful young lady and they teamed up. They were a great pair and they fell in love.”