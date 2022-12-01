

Devol, Oklahoma (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa Casino will host its annual Cash for Toys Drive beginning Monday, Dec. 05 through Friday, Dec 09.

According to the release, participants are asked to give $10 or more cash for Freeplay rewards. All proceeds will go to child advocacy groups. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., during the promotion, participants will receive a scratch-off ticket. Each ticket’s winnings range from $12 to $200.

Proceeds will help local organizations buy holiday gifts for kids, including Sheppard Air Force Base Children’s Programs, Salvation Army of Wichita Falls, Grandfield Fire and EMS, Kiowa Tribe, Wichita Falls Fire Department, Burkburnett Fire Department, and local child advocates, charities, and churches.

Cash gifts will be accepted instead of physical toys and are nonrefundable. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to participate. For more information call 1-866-370-4077 or visit kiowacasino.com.