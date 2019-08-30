Kitten fire survivor brings ground, air medical teams closer

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Ground and air medical teams are being brought closer together with the help of a small and strong survivor.

A kitten was rescued from a burning structure in Graham and now has a home of his own.

The Graham Fire Department passed him along to police officers who then handed him off to EMS paramedics.

“You could tell he was a little distressed, his heart rate was up and he had the little wide-eyed look on his face,” Graham EMS supervisor and paramedic TJ Ward said.

“His paws are, you can tell they’ve been burned but they healed up very nicely,” MARC air nurse and kitten adopter Miste Kennedy said.

The paramedics on scene were unable to reach animal services. They found luck with a local veterinarian. From there, news of the little guy spread.

“He became a little of a celebrity, everybody was talking about him,” Ward said.

“I really thought from a perspective of the veterinarian of who was gonna pick that bill up, and we didn’t want our EMS crews to have to do that, ground crews to have to do that so we all pitched in from our personal pockets,” MARC senior director of business development Lacy White said.

So Medical Air Rescue Company, or MARC, officials out of Bridgeport footed the bill and one of their own adopted him.

Naming him, Marc “En Fuego” Kennedy or Mik for short.

“He’s had a rough little life, a rough little life,” Kennedy said. “We have three, including this little guy, and they just run and play and love on each other, he’s been a perfect fit.”

A kitten rescue bringing ground and air medical crews closer.

“Mik was just a catalyst that allowed us to do something outside of medical that brought us all together stronger as a team,” White said. “We see him so much of a connection to Graham.”

Once alone and at risk, Mik is now loved not only by his owners but a team of medical crews stretching miles.

Mik is happy and healthier and those in Graham still keep up with his recovery through text chains.