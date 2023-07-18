HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular Henrietta restaurant that suffered major fire damage back in December is getting closer to reopening.

While owner Ellen Fee says the rebuilding process has been full of highs and lows, Knic Knacs is planning to start welcoming customers back inside for a new Knic Knacs experience as early as September!

“It’s amazing that we decided to rebuild because it was in bad shape,” Fee said. “We’re starting to proceed, however, permitting [has] set us back. Once that got going, we were able to move forward and completely demolish the whole inside of the building.”

From new insulation, plumbing, and electrical work, Fee says everything inside will be new, and so will their menu.

Knic Knacs won’t be a full-on steakhouse anymore, but instead a bed-and-breakfast and bistro, with different dinner offerings throughout the week.

“Everybody, you will still get your favorites, but it’s not going to be available every night,” Fee said. “You can get your beef Wellington on Saturday night, prime rib on Thursday night, your Cajun pasta on Wednesday and liver and onion people can get that Monday.

“For the bed-and-breakfast, each room is going to have a theme,” she said. “If you feel like staying in the Pyrenees room, you can stay in the Pyrenees room. If you want to go into the safari, by all means, that’s gonna be fun.”

One of the rooms even leads out to a hot tub that guests will get to enjoy. Fee says getting to this point in the process wasn’t easy. Looking for new staff to join the team was another obstacle.

“I ended up putting in an order for a prep cook,” Fee said. “I didn’t get anybody for three weeks, but I believe I’ve got one that I just hired and other interviews set up.”

No matter what hurdles have come their way, she says it’s no match for the support Texoma has shown their restaurant.

“Everywhere I go everybody [says] ‘I can hardly wait until you open, I can hardly wait, we need our breakfast,'” Fee said. “I’m anticipating anywhere from September 1 to September 15, but I’m hoping we can open up by the Pioneer Days.”

Updates on an official reopening date will be posted to Knic Knacs’ Facebook.