Knife in grandmother’s underwear leads to prison sentence

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 57-year-old Wichita Falls grandmother is sentenced to prison today for an assault of another woman and for threats she made against officers.

Erma Olivas agreed to a plea bargain for four years on charges of retaliation and assault with a deadly weapon, and two additional charges of aggravated assault of her own daughter and granddaughter were dismissed.

The assault and retaliation plea was for a charge in 2016.

Reports said the assault victim was taking out her trash on Holliday road when Olivas approached and began yelling threats.

Police say Olivas then lifted up her dress, pulled a 5-inch knife from her underwear and used her free hand to punch the woman.

Officers found Olivas about 3 blocks away and said she made threats against the officers and their families.

The charges that were dismissed were filed in 2017 when police went to the 400 block of North Austin on an assault.

Olivas’ daughter told officers that her mother told her and her son she didn’t want them in her family anymore and she was going to kill them.

She said Olivas chased the pair out of the house swinging a hammer at them.

She had three psychological examinations connected to these cases.

Olivas has about 30 arrests on file since 1985, mostly for public intoxication.