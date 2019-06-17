Kristen Briggs Benefit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) A motorcycle fun run to help raise funds for Kristen Briggs and her family for medical expenses after she was in a motorcycle accident is set for June 22.

Registration starts at nine in the morning at Sticks with the first bike out at ten.

It’s $20 for double riders and $10 for singles the ride includes the brisket dinner.

After the ride there will be more fun to be had including pony rides for the kids, a pool tournament, karaoke and more.

If you just want to attend the dinner it’s $10 a plate.

For more information click here.