THROCKMORTON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A lack of assistance leads to a surprise resignation and a massive vacancy for the Throckmorton County Sheriff’s Office.

Throckmorton County’s now former sheriff, Doc Wigington, resigned unexpectedly on Thursday afternoon, August 3, 2023, blaming his lack of help from law enforcement.

In a social media post, Wigington said that he had been without a full-time deputy and only a couple of part-time deputies for eight months, while the trooper and game warden were deployed to the border and Austin.

Wigington said that in many cases, he had to respond to dangerous or potentially dangerous calls alone while covering 920 square miles. He said after months of prayer, he and his wife decided no longer to put his safety and health in the background.

On Thursday afternoon, Throckmorton County Judge Caleb Hodges said that as county leaders determine the steps ahead, no area of the county will go unprotected by law enforcement.