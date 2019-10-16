Texoma lake levels remain high despite little rain

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls and surrounding cities do not have to worry about the lakes running dry for a long while, as many feared during the drought.

As of Wednesday, both Arrowhead and Kickapoo are well above 80% full.

While it has not rained for a while, Lake Arrowhead is getting several million gallons of treated waste-water pumped back into it each day through the indirect water reuse pipeline.

Lake Arrowhead is at 88.5% capacity, which is down from 91.3% in September.

Kickapoo is at 85.6%, down from 89.2% in September.