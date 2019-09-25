Lake Wichita boardwalk one step closer to completion

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A $1.5 million project is one step closer to being complete after the 4B board meeting.

The Lake Wichita Committee has received funding for the boardwalk project but when the contract came in it was a little bit higher than what they originally thought. Lake Wichita Friends of Reservoir Executive Director Stewart Harvey said the request for $186,000 was for a buffer and would be a win-win situation.

“If you look at it from a return on investment perspective, that $186,000 if we were to use all of it would be about a 719% return on investment,” Harvey said. “Meaning that for every $1 that 4B spent or invested they would gain $7.19 in value on the project.”

The 4B board approved the funding in a unanimous vote.