WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — During the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee on Tuesday, August 13, they discussed fundraising initiatives and updates on improvement projects.

They announced they got matching funds for the Lake Wichita boardwalk project from J.S. Bridwell Foundation & Kimbell Family Foundation.

