Lakeside City firefighters take extra steps to honor 9/11 first responders

LAKESIDE CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — While many people spend Sept. 11 remembering lives lost, two Lakeside City volunteer firefighters are memorializing the first responders.

It’s the Lakeside City mayor and fire captain’s fourth year doing the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

Lakeside City mayor and Fire Captain Cory Glassburn said, “343 firefighters will dress up in their full bunker gear, and they’ll climb 110 flights which equals the amount of floors in the World Trade Center.”

For Fire Chief Lonnie Hare, it’s year one.

“Something neat to go do to memorialize everybody that perished that day,” Hare said. “Something different, it’s a challenge obviously I mean it’s 110 stories that’s gonna be a challenge, I’m kinda excited about that.”

A memorial service for those who served in the unthinkable circumstances of Sept. 11, 2001.

“When we go up to the very top we’ll carry a name of a fallen firefighter that died during the 9/11 attacks and then when we get to the very top we’ll announce their name and ring a bell as well,” Glassburn said.

Glassburn has carried the same fallen firefighter’s name for three years. His first year he met Lieutenant Dennis Mojica’s friend on the elevator.

Add around 40 extra pounds to the 110 stories.

“He had given me this little armband that he had which has his friends name and rank and what fire company he was with,” Glassburn said.

“Fire retardant gear, it’s heavy, it’s thick, it’s bulky, you know your helmet it’s heavy, I mean we’re gonna have an air pack on that’s another 20 pounds right there, it’s a lot of extra weight,” Hare said.

However, the weight and height don’t matter to Hare and Glassburn. It’s about honoring those who climbed before.

“Why not keep going back? I mean again, we say we’ll never forget and so this is the way that we can make sure we never forget,” Glassburn said.

Two Texoma firefighters reaching great heights to remind Americans who served our nation at one of its very lows.

The firefighters will climb the Reunion Tower in Dallas twice to reach 110 stories.

