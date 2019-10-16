UPDATE: Roads are back open after tanker fire in Texas County, OK

UPDATE: Oct. 16, 8:21 a.m.

The Roadway is Back open.

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — A tanker fire has been reported on US54 at MM34 in Texas County, Oklahoma.

The westbound lane of US54 is blocked at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

Captain Idlett #41 is on scene and Trooper Trey Sheets #903 is in route.

Additionally, The Guymon Fire Department is on scene and Texas County deputies are in route to assist with traffic control.

Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information, and advise when the roadway is back open.