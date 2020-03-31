Breaking News
WF City Council amends shelter-in-place order
Large group of ‘Spring Breakers,’ including ones from UT Austin, test positive for COVID-19, APH says

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is investigating a large group of people with a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases returning from a Spring Break trip to Mexico, the agency said Tuesday.

APH says about a week and-a-half ago, the group comprised of approximately 70 adults in their 20s left for a spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Currently, 28 of the 70 have tested positive for COVID-19, and more of them are under public health investigation. The University of Texas at Austin confirmed “many of those involved” were UT Austin students.

“The virus often hides in the healthy and is given to those who are at grave risk of being hospitalized or dying,” APH Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said.

“While younger people have less risk for complications, they are not immune from severe illness and death from COVID-19,” he said.

APH says UT Health Austin and University Health Services have made contact with every person on the trip, and all 28 people who tested positive for COVID-19 are self-isolating. Others are under quarantine while being monitored and tested, APH says.

“The incident is a reminder of the vital importance of taking seriously the warnings of public health authorities on the risks of becoming infected with COVID-19 and spreading it to others,” UT spokesman JB Bird said in a statement.

Mexico, at the time, was not under a federal travel advisory for COVID-19, APH says.

Data shows that almost half of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County are between the ages 20-40, APH says.

