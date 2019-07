WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) The last regularly scheduled game, as well as the last home game for the Wichita Falls Flyers, is Saturday, June 13, against the West Texas Rumbleweeds.

The indoor soccer team has chosen the YMCA as the organization who will benefit from their ticket sales.

Gates open at five with the game set to kick off at six at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Tickets start at just $6.

Promo code: YMCAWF