Last living WWII pathfinder pilot celebrates 97th birthday flying high

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK (KFDX/KJTL)—The last living pathfinder pilot of World War II celebrated his 97th birthday Saturday.

He spent it, doing what he loves, flying.

Lauren Linville sat down with David Hamilton who is visiting the world war two airborne demonstration team in Fredrick, Oklahoma.

He said though it’s been a while, just like riding a bike, flying a C-47 aircraft came right back to him.

The birthday celebration of a lifetime.

Getting to fly a world war two veteran C-47 aircraft for the first time in a while.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Cutest Pet Contest
Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News