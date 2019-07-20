Last living WWII pathfinder pilot celebrates 97th birthday flying high

FREDERICK (KFDX/KJTL)—The last living pathfinder pilot of World War II celebrated his 97th birthday Saturday.

He spent it, doing what he loves, flying.

Lauren Linville sat down with David Hamilton who is visiting the world war two airborne demonstration team in Fredrick, Oklahoma.

He said though it’s been a while, just like riding a bike, flying a C-47 aircraft came right back to him.

The birthday celebration of a lifetime.

Getting to fly a world war two veteran C-47 aircraft for the first time in a while.