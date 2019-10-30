Tips to prepare pipes for cold temperatures

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With colder temperatures comes a greater chance our pipes could freeze up, and temperatures are dropping and folks could be dropping some cold hard cash on damages to your pipes if they’re not careful.

“The first thing you need to do is take your water hose off your pipe, after that you probably should go get you a cover and cover that faucet up,” Brian’s Plumbing owner Brian Walser said.

Walser said there are several ways to make sure you’re taking the right precautions before temperatures dip below freezing.

“Any pipes that you have exposed, you’re going to want to put some heat tape on it and plug it in to keep it from freezing. In your house leave some faucets dripping a little bit so that water is moving and it won’t freeze,” Walser said.

Walser also said to open some of your cabinet doors to allow some heat to get inside to prevent the pipes from freezing up, but special attention needs to be paid if pipes are outside and coming up from the ground.

“They need to take a bucket and stuff it full of towels or newspapers and put it over it,” Walser said. “Any kind of piping that you have exposed, if you have a pier and beam house, and you have access to crawl underneath it make sure all your crawl spaces are sealed off to where cold air can’t get underneath that house.”

With temps expected to drop into the lower 20s, preparing pipes for the cold could save a lot of money and terrible inconvenience.

Walser said if anyone does have a frozen pipe, make sure to turn water off before leaving the house because when it thaws out, it could continue flowing out if the pipe has busted.