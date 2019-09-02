Lauren’s Law goes into effect almost 3 years after her passing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Sunday is Sept. 1 which means many new laws in Texas go into effect.

One affects our community directly, Lauren’s Law.

“It seems hundreds of years ago, every day without your loved one seems like an eternity sometimes,” Lauren Landavazo’s father Vern Landavazo said.

On the eve of the 3rd anniversary of Lauren Landavazo’s death, the law in her honor takes effect.

“We thought it was sort of a no brainer thing, something that would be easy to do, it made sense, there was very little we were doing other than changing a number we thought,” Vern Landavazo said.

Vern and Bianka Landavazo learned it was more than that.

The law raises the age of a victim, where the suspect could be prosecuted for capital murder, from under the age of 10 to under the age of 15.

Lauren was 13 years old when she was killed.

The change came with the help of State Representative James Frank and State Senator Pat Fallon.

“When we were able to go down there and make our case of what we were trying to do again not as constituents but as parents, as grieving parents, the kind that you don’t want to be,” Vern Landavazo said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill June 11.

“That was an amazing experience to be able to witness that, to be invited and just very proud and really happy that we could get it passed like we say, we had our army behind us,” Lauren Landavazo’s mother Bianka Landavazo said.

“As we’ve approached September 2, that’s really been primarily our focus, for us once we were there at the ceremony, we saw him sign and that really was kinda what helped us feel like it was real,” Vern Landavazo said.

Sept. 2 is a day they’ll never forget, but one they want to spend honoring Lauren.

“We would like for, and it’s on her proclamation too, for people to do one act of kindness in honor of our daughter,” Bianka Landavazo said. “We don’t want to dwell on you know the horrific day that we all went through.”

The Landavazos believe there’s much to be done to prevent this from happening again, especially after the recent mass shootings in Texas.

“Keep making change, I know what Lauren would be doing if she were here if she had survived that day,” Vern Landavazo said. “I know what she would be doing, I know what she was already passionate about, again after the pulse nightclub shooting that was her enough is enough.”

You can contribute to honoring Lauren by clicking here and commenting with your act of kindness. Bianka Landavazo is having special bracelets made for those who participate and comment.