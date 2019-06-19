Lawmakers focus on protection for 2020 election

As the race for 2020 heats up after Trump’s rally and ahead of next week’s Democratic debates, lawmakers in Washington are looking to protect our votes.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said election security is a pressing issue for the country ahead of the election and the threat of election interference could come from many countries.

Some Republican Lawmakers, like Utah Senator Mitt Romney agree that the issue must be addressed.

In circumstances where a foreign government attempts to be involved in an American election, that would be simply unthinkable,” Romney said.

Schumer added the steps needed to safeguard our elections should be included as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

