LAWTON, OK (KFDX/KJTL)— The city of Lawton has announced the city’s new Parks and Recreation Director to oversee the parks and public places.

Larry Parks was named the new Director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Lawton.

The purpose of the Parks and Recreation Center is to enhance the quality of life by providing safe, well-maintained parks and public places, preserving open space and historic resources, and caring for people. As the new Parks and Recreation Director, Parks will oversee the department’s operations, and review policies and procedures to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of divisions.

Before being the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Lawton, Parks served in the Department of Defense as a Senior Supply Manager for the Fort Sill Logistics Readiness Center for six years. Larry is also a veteran of the U.S. Army as an active-duty senior noncommissioned officer with over 30 years of experience in leadership, and logistics.

“It’s exciting,” Parks said. “I may have the opportunity to influence someone to stay here, or to come back to Lawton like I did.”

The position was previously held by Christine James, who became the City of Lawton’s Internal Auditor earlier this year.