Lawton church pastor receives prestigious award

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Lawton pastor of more than 40 years is recognized as a humanitarian from an Oklahoma church convention.

“Rendering service well to people, making sacrifices in order that other people might be benefited.”

That’s how Charles Whitlow described what many people have said about him. After 45 years, Whitlow continues to be the pastor at Union Baptist Church in Lawton.

The Oklahoma Missionary Baptist State convention presented him with a trophy and pin, recognizing him with the 2019 Oklahoma Missionary Baptist State Convention Humanitarian Award Saturday.

“He’s very deserving because he cares and he don’t [sic] do it so that he can get accolades or somebody to pat him on the back. He just do [sic] it because he loves people and he loves the Lord,” Mount Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Namon Melvin said.

Whitlow was president for eight years of the OMBSC: a convention built around Christian education and mission work. Not only was he president of the organization, but Whitlow has also been a member of it for more than 50 years

While being highly involved in mission work–one of the convention’s prime focal points—and with a background in teaching, the Oklahoma Baptist State Convention Field Coordinator Liz Jenkins-Austin said her childhood pastor exemplifies humanitarian qualities.

“A lot of times, we don’t recognize people while they live for the work that they did. And it was just placed on my heart when we put this program together and we always try to recognize somebody or some organization and his name just came up and was placed in my heart and I said what better person. He’s always just been a humanitarian person,” Jenkins-Austin said.

A humble man of God, Whitlow said he’s very appreciative of those recognizing his work, but he can’t take all the credit.

“In reality, when I look at the things that I have accomplished, it is only because of God, it’s not what I have done, it’s what God has done through me. That’s what I look at, is what God has done through me, by my willingly allowing him to work in my life,” Whitlow said.

The community supporting Whitlow believes the humanitarian award was a long time coming and their pastor has been a blessing to them.