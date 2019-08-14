Lawton City Attorney resigns

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Wednesday morning, the Lawton City Council accepted the resignation of its City Attorney, less than a month after he was put on paid administrative leave.

The investigation into Frank Jensen for what the city called a “personnel matter” began in July.

At that time, the only additional information the city was able to release is that the expenditures of the pending investigation against Jensen have totaled $59,000.

At a special City Council meeting today, councilors had to decide whether to retain, terminate, accept the resignation or to enter into a settlement agreement with Jensen concluding his employment with the city.

The council unanimously vote to accept his resignation.

Jensen served as Assistant City Attorney- Litigator, and Deputy City Attorney, he was promoted in 2009 to City Attorney, which is one of four positions appointed by the City Council.