Lawton city attorney under investigation, placed on administrative leave

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — On Tuesday, the Lawton city council placed its city attorney on paid administrative leave.

Frank Jenson is under investigation by the city for a personnel matter. According to Tiffany Martinez Vrska, community relations director, the only additional information the city is able to release is that, to date, expenditures of the pending investigation have tallied approximately $59,000.

Jenson has worked with the city for nearly 30 years. After retiring from the Navy as lieutenant colonel, he began his civilian career as an assistant city attorney-litigator in 1990. He also served as deputy city attorney and then promoted in 2009 to city attorney, where he supervises five assistant city attorneys and serves as the legal advisor to several boards and commissions.

The city attorney position is one of four positions appointed by the city council.

According to the Lawton Constitution, Jensen hasn’t been at a council meeting since May. The Lawton newspaper reports that following Tuesday’s executive session, which lasted nearly two hours, six of the eight council members and Mayor Stan Booker returned to open session and voted unanimously to place Jensen on paid administrative leave. Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis and Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk did not return to the council floor until after the council concluded its vote.

The following statement was provided to KFDX/KJTL by the city of Lawton:

The City of Lawton takes leadership seriously and values transparency and accountability. However, in accordance with organizational policies, no materials related to ongoing internal investigations will be disclosed by City officials or staff. In accordance with the Lawton City Charter, any action regarding the employment status of an appointed employee will take place in an open, public forum. From the Office of the Mayor and City Manager