Lawton councilman charged with felony embezzlement

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Lawton city councilman is out on a personal recognizance bond after being arraigned Thursday morning for embezzlement.

Caleb Davis was charged back in April with a misdemeanor, but Thursday morning the Comanche County District Attorney upgraded it to felony charges.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davis’ charge stems from a 2018 Oklahoma State investigation where he allegedly misappropriated a $6,000 check donation to “Think Lawton,” a consulting company that Davis owns and operates.

Davis said the $6,000 in question was used for campaign purposes when he assisted with three local city council campaigns.

Davis said there is no evidence to corroborate the claims against him. He claimed district attorney Fred Smith offered him a deal when he was first charged, but he said Smith threatened to upgrade the charges to a felony if he did not accept it.

“It was made clear to me that the deal includes me leaving the council,” Davis said.

Davis took office in January 2017.

Official documents show that if a city councilman enters a plea of guilty or nolo contendere to a misdemeanor or felony involving embezzlement.

“Early voting starts [Thursday], and he raises it [Thursday] and, in my opinion, in an obvious corrupt attempt to steal this election, and it’s interesting that they have one of their people running against me,” Davis said.

Davis is running for re-election and said he has no plans to suspend his campaign.

Davis’ court date was initially set for January and has not been changed.

KFDX reached out to District Attorney’s office but did not receive any calls back.

If found guilty, Davis could face up to five years, $5,000 in fines as well as restitution.