Lawton Fort Sill Chamber officials to discuss continued economic development, community involvement at monthly luncheon

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — To highlight various areas of industries and their status in the community, officials with the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will host the State of Economic Development with Community Involvement on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The guest speaker will be site selection consultant Vicki Horton at the eighth monthly luncheon. Horton has worked with Fortune 100, 500 and companies like Porshe, Under Armer and ADP for more than 30 years.

Chamber officials said as they continue to diversify the community, it’s important to host guests with a broad range of skills to provide to the Lawton community.

Previous luncheons covered topics like the workforce, education, housing, arts, media, tourism and legislation.

Tickets for the event can be purchased by calling 580-355-3541 or click here for ticket information on the Chamber website.

