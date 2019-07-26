Lawton Lawmaker given award from International Leadership Foundation

  • State Rep. Daniel Pae

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — A first-term lawmaker from Lawton received an award Thursday night in Washington D.C.

State Rep. Daniel Pae was awarded the 2019 Rising Star Award by the International Leadership Foundation for his professional achievements and dedication to the improvement of the Asian Pacific American (APA) community.

“The mission of ILF is incredibly important to me,” Pae said. “I’m humbled they chose to recognize the progress I’ve made while serving my fellow Lawtonians in House District 62 since being elected. In the years to come, I hope that there are even more young leaders from the APA community who seek careers in public service.”

