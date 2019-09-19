Lawton man flown to URHC after driving into ditch, rolling vehicle

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Lawton man is at United Regional after driving into a ditch before rolling one time Wednesday afternoon.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, Lawton resident Tracy L. Reinitz, 58, was eastbound on FM 1950 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said Reinitz departed from the road for unknown reasons and drove into a ditch before rolling one time and coming to rest on the wheels.

Survival Flight transported Reinitz to United Regional with head, arm and trunk internal injuries and is in fair condition.

Troopers said the cause of the collision was inattentive driving.