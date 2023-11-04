OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — A man from Lawton was killed after being ejected from his vehicle in an early morning wreck.

The crash was investigated and reported by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Tyrone Dixon. According to Dixon the crash occurred around 2 a.m. on SW Deyo Mission Rd and Sw Agape Ln, approximately 1 mile west of Lawton, Oklahoma in Comanche County.

Lawton native Brandon Williams, 24 , was pronounced dead on the scene by medical examiner Ron Jackson. And transported to a medical examiner’s office in Oklahoma City.

Paul Kennard, 25, and Craig Roberts who is also 25 was riding in a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer along with Williams who was driving the vehicle. It is unknown how the wreck occurred but it has been confirmed that all parties were wearing a seatbelt except for Williams leading him to be ejected.\

The two passengers riding with Williams were taken to Southwestern Hospital in Lawton, Oklahoma. The pair were treated and then later released with no major injuries reported.

The deadly crash is still under investigation at this moment.