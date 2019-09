LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to the 1900 block of NW Lindy Ave. Thursday night according to a press release from LPD.

At approximately 7:15 p.m, officers were dispatched on a shooting. When they arrived they found a male who had been shot.

The male was transported to the hospital for treatment to his injuries.

The statement said it is unknown what caused the shooting to occur at this time.

