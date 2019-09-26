Lawton mayor to host CIP community meeting to discuss possible January ballot topics

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — To discuss what could be included on the January ballot, Lawton mayor Stan Booker will host a CIP Community Meeting from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 30 in the City Hall Auditorium on 212 SW Ninth.

The meeting will include a presentation and a question-and-answer session.

“All community members are encouraged to come provide their feedback and insight about what is proposed to be included on the ballot in January,” Booker said. “It is integral that the priorities set by the Council as part of the CIP coincide with those of the community.”

During the Monday meeting, the mayor intends to provide a breakdown of the proposed funding in each category. Booker said no final decisions regarding the CIP yet been made.

All Lawton residents are welcome to attend and Booker said citizens, public servants and organizations are encouraged to make presentations about initiatives and programs proposed for the overall program.

A special Lawton City Council meeting is scheduled for Oct. 1 where discussion will continue

