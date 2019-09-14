Lawton PD: Beware of digital phishing scam

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House intelligence committee has issued a subpoena to the acting Director of National Intelligence, saying Joseph Maguire is withholding a whistleblower complaint from Congress.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement Friday evening that the committee will require that Maguire testify Thursday unless he complies with the subpoena. The chairman did not detail the subject of the whistleblower complaint, but said he was aware the intelligence community's inspector general had determined it to be credible and a matter of "urgent concern."