Lawton PD: Beware of digital phishing scam

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — After receiving reports of a phishing scam affecting Lawton residents, Lawton Police Department officials have sent our a public service announcement warning folks to stay aware.

Citizens should be aware of recent digital phishing scams (fraudulent practices of sending emails posing as legitimate companies or individuals, to the point of mirrored domains, in order to induce persons to reveal confidential information such as passwords, credit card numbers, etc.) taking place across the community. Citizens should be cautious of any messages received via email that are unexpected and requesting personal information. Citizens should not click links or attachments in such messages. Telephoning parties for official confirmation on messages in question is highly recommended. For general online protection and safety tips, visit fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/on-the-internet. Thank you.

LPD Sgt. Timothy Jenkins

