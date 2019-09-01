Lawton PD comments on video purportedly showing officer striking apparent suspect

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Lawton Police Department are investigating an incident that happened Friday night, during which an officer repeatedly struck an apparent suspect, who was on the ground, restrained by a second officer. The incident was filmed by a witness.

In a press release from the Lawton Police Department, officials responded to a disturbance call in the 2200 block of NW 19th Street on Friday night.

The video has been shared across social media nearly 1,000 times with more than 400 comments. Texoma’s Homepage has reached out to the Lawton Police Department Sgt. Timothy Jenkins and Lawton City Public Information Officer Tiffany Martinez Vrska for comment and neither immediately responded to our calls.

The officers involved are not on administrative leave and are still working for the police department.



