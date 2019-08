LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Lawton Police Department are hosting a community meeting to discuss Neighborhood Watch programs and residents safety.

Officers will also talk about crime prevention tips for the entire community.

According to LPD Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, this initiative is to help improve community safety.

The meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 6:30—8 p.m.

For more information on the event, contact LPD through their Facebook here or call 580-581-3270.