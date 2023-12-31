LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Police Department is investigating a car crash involving a Lawton Police Officer.

According to the Lawton Police Department, it happened early Sunday, December 31, 2023. Details surrounding the crash are unclear and under investigation at the time of publication.

Westbound traffic from Southwest 52nd Street to Southwest 61st Street was rerouted during the crash. A power pole was also damaged due to the wreck.

At this moment it’s unclear of the officers’ injuries and what caused the crash.