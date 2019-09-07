Lawton PD officials find dead man near SW 13th Street, G Avenue

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Police Department officials are responding to a Saturday afternoon incident where they discovered a body near SW 13th Street and G Avenue.

According to Lawton PD Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, officers were dispatched to the area about 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a dead man on the ground.

Officials with the Criminal Investigation Division were called out to the scene.

Officials have not released the identity fo the man.

No other information is available at this time.