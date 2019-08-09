Lawton Police Department conducted a sex offender compliance check

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — On August 8, the Lawton Police Department with assistance from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Probation and Parole and the United States Marshal Service conducted a sex offender compliance check in Lawton, OK.

A compliance check is used to verify registered sex offenders addresses, vehicles and employment information provided during mandated law enforcement registration.

During the compliance check, 102 registered sex offenders were checked. Of the 102 registered offenders, 55 registered offenders were determined to be compliant, 6 registered offenders were determined to be non-compliant and have warrants issued for their arrest, and 6 arrests were made at the time of contact for compliance violations. There were 35 offenders unaccounted for during the operation and will be followed up with by the Lawton Police Department to determine their status.

Several State and Federal investigations have also been initiated due to Sex Offender compliance violations.

Current information of all Registered Sex Offenders, registered in Lawton, OK can be accessed at the Lawton Police Department’s website.