LAWTON, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton police are working to determine what lead up to a body being found in a field.
Lawton Police Sergeant Timothy Jenkins said a passer-by contacted police around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, saying they saw a body in a field near Southwest Oklahoma Avenue and Southwest Jesse L. Davenport Street.
The body has not been identified yet. Jenkins said the Lawton Police Department is leading the investigation.
We’ll continue to update this story on-air and online as we continue to learn more.
Lawton police investigate body found in field
