Lawton police investigate body found in field

LAWTON, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton police are working to determine what lead up to a body being found in a field.

Lawton Police Sergeant Timothy Jenkins said a passer-by contacted police around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, saying they saw a body in a field near Southwest Oklahoma Avenue and Southwest Jesse L. Davenport Street.

The body has not been identified yet. Jenkins said the Lawton Police Department is leading the investigation.

