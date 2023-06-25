LAWTON, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Police are looking for information in the city’s latest homicide.

According to a media release posted on the department’s Facebook page, detectives with the Lawton Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened shortly after midnight Sunday.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Northwest Ozmun Avenue for a man with a gunshot wound. The officers rendered first aid, but the unnamed victim died. The Criminal Investigation Division processed the scene.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to call the police department at 580-581-3272, or you can remain anonymous by calling Southwest Oklahoma Crime Stoppers at 580-355-4636.

More information is expected once it becomes available.