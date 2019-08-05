Lawton Public Schools enforce clear/mesh backpack policy for 2019-2020 school year

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — In an effort to be proactive instead of reactive, Lawton Public Schools will enact their new clear/mesh backpack policy for the 2019-2020 school year. A policy that the LPS Police Chief says serves an important purpose.

“It’s gonna be a two-fold purpose for us,” LPS Police Chief David Hornbeck said. “First off, it’s gonna help us in the elementary schools to be able to keep track of the backpack, what’s in there, things of that nature. To keep an eye on those things, and what we’re looking at doing is keeping weapons and contraband out of the schools. It’s gonna streamline our bag checks in the morning at our secondary education areas.”

Chief Hornbeck took over as chief two years ago but started evaluating security loopholes in the schools when he started in the Lawton Public School Police Department in 2012.

In working for the schools over the last eight years, the department has recovered three firearms. For that reason he says when he had the opportunity to become chief he wanted to enhance security in the school district.

“We kind of have a motto at Lawton Public Schools, it’s “every child, every day, whatever it takes.” And I take that at heart. At this day and age, anything we can do to keep the kids safe that’s not gonna make our schools feel like a prison is an added value to our community and to our district,” Chief Hornbeck said.

LPS Director of Elementary Education Karen Cooksey said that as a parent and school official, there are many things with the schools and procedures she wished they didn’t have to do. But she trusts the judgment of the chief to keep the schools safe.

“His whole focus is school safety um, and he just has a lot of connections to um, other police departments that are working with schools in Oklahoma and across the United States and I think that anytime that we can share those strategies and kind of report back how that’s working then that’s just gonna make all of our schools better,” Cooksey said.

Parents and students in the district have had a full years notice to comply with the new policy with permissible backpacks. Local retailers in Lawton have stocked up with the backpacks, and churches, as well as local organizations, have held backpack drives for low-income families to ensure all students start the school year in compliance to the new policy.