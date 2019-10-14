Lawton shooting victim’s family seeks answers during vigil

The man with a heart of gold.That’s just one way loved ones are describing Willis who lost his life to gun violence at 26-years-old.

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Loved ones are honoring the life of Tahiba Willis who died from gunshot wounds early last Sunday morning.

“We gotta try to be there for them and explain to them, their daddy didn’t die, somebody took their daddy’s life away from them,” Willis’ aunt said.

The man with a heart of gold. That’s just one way loved ones are describing Willis who lost his life to gun violence at 26-years-old

“Everything that happened, it didn’t matter if it was somebody being shot, doesn’t matter if it was an amber alert, it doesn’t matter if it was natural causes if something happened to somebody in this community, he felt it,” Willis’ relative said.

According to a police report, Lawton police found Willis with two gunshot wounds in a parking lot outside of the “G” Spot Bar & Club in Lawton. He later died in the hospital from his injuries.

His family said he was a man against violence, who lost his life to it.

“Even in the midst of all the drama and everything that was going on, he still was trying to keep the peace so for him to lose his life is messed up,” Willis’ aunt said.

The bar manager invited the community and Willis’ loved ones to a candlelight vigil honoring his life.

“We are helping this family as much as we can, I have been in close contact with them all week, I check on them daily, see how they’re doing, seeing if they need anything, I told them please don’t hesitate to ask me or any of us for anything whether they think it’s little, whether they think it’s large,” The “G” Spot Bar & Club bar manager Alexis Viruet said. “If we could’ve changed it we would have, we did not expect this to happen, we did not want this to happen.”

While honoring the father, friend, son, uncle, and cousin, Willis’ family pleaded for the violence to end.

“They say no justice no peace, I say no peace no justice,” Willis’ relative said.

Although the incident happened near the bar, the manager agrees with the family when they said peace must prevail.

“There has been so many deaths and so many incidents that we gotta figure out what we’re gonna do to start preventing this, we need to start with our youth because it’s kids out here killing kids, it’s kids out here killing innocent people, it’s people not being mentally stable, like we really do need to figure out how we’re gonna reach out to our community and work from there,” Viruet said.

After a week without Willis, his family is asking for answers.

“If anybody knows anything, please let us know or let whoever know, we gonna get justice regardless cause we ain’t gonna quit,” Willis’ aunt said. “So whoever’s watching, I know somebody knows something.”

The bar is donating all proceeds from Friday and Saturday to the GoFundMe set up for Willis’ family.