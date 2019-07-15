Lawton traffic advisory issued

LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) – The Lawton Police Department is issuing a traffic advisory for Tuesday, July 16.

Sergeant Timothy Jenkins said the Lawton Police Department Traffic Unit will be moving portable buildings beginning at 9 a.m.

The route will be going from Laird to Cache Road, from Cache Road to 34th street then to John Adams Elementary.

They expect the roads to be closed no longer than an hour and a half.

Residents that live between Cache and Ferris on 34th street need to plan a different route accordingly.

They also ask that residents along the route move their vehicles from the roadway to avoid any possible damage that could be caused by the over-sized load.