Lawton woman hospitalized following Saturday morning shooting

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — One woman is in the hospital for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in Lawton.

Lawton Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said officials responded to a call in the 7000 block of SW Green Terrace for a shooting just after midnight.

When officers arrived, they saw a woman who had been shot.

She was taken to a hospital and is being treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.