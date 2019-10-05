Lawton woman hospitalized following Saturday morning shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:
POLICE LIGHTS (1)_1554858242762.jpg.jpg

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — One woman is in the hospital for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in Lawton.

Lawton Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said officials responded to a call in the 7000 block of SW Green Terrace for a shooting just after midnight.

When officers arrived, they saw a woman who had been shot.

She was taken to a hospital and is being treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

What the Tech: App of the Day—MadeFire Comics

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—MadeFire Comics"

Local children's book features Wichita Falls landmarks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local children's book features Wichita Falls landmarks"

Texomans ready to Race for the Cure Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans ready to Race for the Cure Saturday"

Folks file into Bridwell Ag Center for three-day horse expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Folks file into Bridwell Ag Center for three-day horse expo"

Investigation underway after Marine reserve vet dies from injuries sustained at Rednecks with Paychecks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after Marine reserve vet dies from injuries sustained at Rednecks with Paychecks"

MSU officials to develop vaping specific program to educate students

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU officials to develop vaping specific program to educate students"

Miami University in Ohio suspends all fraternities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miami University in Ohio suspends all fraternities"

Shot of a lifetime: backwards buzzer-beater!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shot of a lifetime: backwards buzzer-beater!"

NCSU professor, NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "NCSU professor, NBC News"

Firedog NBC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firedog NBC"

Cat vs snake NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cat vs snake NBC news"

Jacob Murphy child endagerment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jacob Murphy child endagerment"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News