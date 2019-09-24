League of Women Voters help Texomans register on National Voter Registration Day

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL) — It may be hard to believe but in a little more than a year and two months, Texomans will be heading to the polls, deciding on the same or a different president. Before that, in November 2019, Texas constitutional amendments will be up for a vote.

But to have a voice, you need to register.

Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day. Now in its seventh year, it’s all in an effort to make sure those who wish to vote have every opportunity to register in order to have their voices heard and vote counted.



Terry Gilleland has been a member of the League of Women Voters for about five years. She was asked to join and said she remains with the league because she feels it’s important for people to vote, especially younger voters.



“Why should I make the decision for you? You’re the one who’s going to live your life much longer than I am,” Gilleland said.

The main reason Gilleland gets most often as to why younger people aren’t registered to vote is they believe their vote doesn’t count. Once she starts asking why though, Gilleland points out that their beliefs often change.

“Once we start asking them questions about what they care about, then they understand the importance of voting,” Gilleland said.



And the numbers don’t lie. During last year’s National Voter Registration Day, more than 800,000 voters registered across all 50 states.

Those numbers are encouraging to the respective chairs of the Wichita County Republican and Democratic parties. They also say, once a voter is registered, they need to do their homework before they vote.



“You need to be responsible enough as a citizen and as a voter to inform yourself about the issues,” Wichita County Republican Party Chair Annette Barfield said.



“Nobody is always right and nobody is always wrong. Everybody has a take on something that you at least should be reading about,” Wichita County Democratic Party Chair Janel Ponder Smith said.



For more on registering to vote in Texas, click here.