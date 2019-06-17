Learning to walk again

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) A Kansas woman has gone from nearly losing her life to thriving.

“I look back and I never thought that my life would be like this,” Lucie Kline says.

Kline, 23, went in for a routine hysterectomy on November 28, 2018. By November 30, she was severely septic due to complications with the surgery.

“They had to put me on blood-pressure meds to keep my heart pumping, keep my blood pressure up and that caused my limbs to die,” Kline explains.

The mom of two lost her legs from the knee down. She also had a majority of her fingers amputated.

Lucie would spend months in the hospital.

