Led By Texas: 30 states target Google with new anti-trust probe

(KFDX/KJTL) — More than 30 state attorneys general are looking into a new antitrust probe against google.

The bipartisan effort, led by Texas, aims to look into google’s algorithms.

If evidence of anti-competitive behavior is found, the tech giant could face billions of dollars worth of fines and be forced to change its practices to be more competitor-friendly.

States participating include California, Nebraska, and Louisiana.

Local legislatures have routinely expressed interest in probing big tech.

In June, 39 states asked the federal trade commission to consider the factors of determining consumer harm.

The official anti-trust investigation is set to be announced on Sept. 9th.