Legendary drummer for iconic band Rush dies at 67 after battle with brain

CALIFORNIA (KFDX/KJTL/FOX) — A massive loss for the world of rock, as iconic drummer, Neil Peart has died.

The percussionist often hailed as one of the greatest drummers in rock history, died in Santa Monica, California Tuesday (1/7), after a three-year battle with brain cancer.

Peart was born in Hamilton, Canada in 1952.

Not the band’s original drummer, he joined, Rush, alongside singer-bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, in 1974, and was immediately praised for his lively, yet precise, style of playing.

Peart was also the main lyricist in the group, penning the unforgettable lyrics to such classic rock staples as “Limelight”, “Fly by Night” and “Tom Sawyer”.

The band was inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame in 2013 and completed their final tour in 2015.

Peart leaves behind his wife, Carrie Nuttal and daughter Olivia.

Another daughter, Selena Taylor, died in a car crash in 1997.

Neil Peart was 67-years-old.